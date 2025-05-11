‘We want to encompass the whole community’: Building Block Play Studio owner says business continues to evolve

In the spring of 2022, Block left teaching to finish the business model plan for the Building Block Play Studio located at 137 E. Main St. in the Tuttle Brothers Building. The idea came to life through a collaboration with former business partner Trena Courey.

“I had her daughter in class, and we were talking at a park one day about how we both had a similar idea,” Block recalled. “I asked, hey, do you want to do this idea? ’ and we just took off from there.”

Courey remained an integral part of the business until May of 2024, when she relocated to Michigan to be closer to family.

The play studio is nestled in a quiet corner of downtown Springfield. Block emphasized the importance of this location, “When looking for spaces, I wanted to be as close to Downtown as possible because I saw the growth there,” she said. “There wasn’t anything you could take your kids to, and also something important to me was being a part of that growth downtown.”

Block felt strongly that her studio could contribute to Springfield’s identity. “What we have is so special, I would love to give people a reason to stop in Springfield,” she said.

When considering the spaces for her business, Block realized Springfield lacked indoor spaces where young children could socialize and play. “There was no place besides sometimes a park where you could have friends for your young children,” she said. Creating this community for Springfield, she wanted to explore the possibilities: “This space is just a community within our community.”

Transforming the studio was no small feat. Block wanted to create a calming and welcoming environment, carefully selecting design elements and toys to help support this vision.

“When I walked in the place, it was not aesthetically pleasing for children,” she said. “My business partner and I at the time wanted to go with calm, clean colors,” she said. One of the earliest design inspirations came from a set of muted rainbow stack cups, which became the color palette for the whole studio. “I chose the rainbow scheme kind of in a child-friendly way and also in a personal way.”

Block wanted to make every child welcome in her space, and tailored many of her toys and floor designs to allow children to be comfortable in the space. She focused on meaningful toys for the children for imaginative play, a stimming area for building and creating, and also implemented things like a climbing castle to help children get their energy out. She intentionally curated toys and furnishings to reflect a variety of backgrounds and sensory needs.

“I am offering something for everyone and their unique way of playing.

“We want to encompass the whole community,” Block said. “Everyone is welcome in our space and can come use it for what you need it for.”

Block continues to upgrade the studio space with the help of her husband, Jeremy Block. Together, they’ve been constructing imaginative play buildings along the back wall of the studio.

“I draw and design the buildings, Jeremy does the measuring and framing, and then I paint them.” The couple takes turns nightly when working on the construction of these buildings. “Starting again this week, it would be a total of 8 buildings.”

Looking ahead, Block hopes the studio will grow alongside the community, “My vision is that it grows as I see what the community still needs,” she said. “I would love to offer more events and to expand more into the special needs community and just offer more things in our county.”

Reflecting on her journey, Block shares what she would tell her past self.

“Step outside your comfort zone more than you are comfortable doing,” she said. “Being okay with doing things that make you uncomfortable, be assertive don’t be so hard on yourself when things are hard.”