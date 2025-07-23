Day Air Ballpark is the top choice among fans, wins ‘Best Single-A Ballpark’ award

Day Air Ballpark has earned the top spot on Newsweek’s Best Single-A Ballpark list, which is voted on by fans.

Newsweek states: “Home of the Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, Day Air Ballpark is a big hit with fans of all ages. From a dazzling LED scoreboard and cutting-edge ballfield to a kids’ fun zone and indoor batting tunnel, excitement unfolds around every corner. Enjoy a pre-game buffet at the Dragon Lair, or sip an adult beverage from one of the party decks.”

Newsweek says its nominees are editorially driven with contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans. The final list is determined by Newsweek editors.

Day Air Ballpark also has recent first-place wins as “Best Attraction” and “Best Family Fun Destination” in the Dayton Daily News’ Best of Dayton competition.

The Dayton Dragons are celebrating their 25th season at Day Air Ballpark (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

“We are very pleased to be named best ballpark by a publication as distinguished as Newsweek,” said Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy.

The Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball organization said fans attribute their enjoyment of Day Air Ballpark to its design, with every seat close to the action on the field. The stadium, located in the Water Street District of Downtown Dayton, also has 25 suites, three party decks and a giant hospitality area called the “Dragons Lair.”

Dayton's Leo Balcazar fouls off a pitch during Saturday's game at Day Air Ballpark. Logan Howard/CONTRIBUTED

Dragons ownership has contributed more than $20 million back into the ballpark in repairs and maintenance and capital improvements in the past 25 seasons, the organization said in a news release. That public/private funding plan “has produced a brand-new state-of-the-art playing field, updated stadium lighting system, a new state-of-the-art sound system with over 500 speakers, over 240 feet of outfield and fascia LED signage for game info and entertainment, new roof, new HVAC heating and air systems, and a brand-new $6M Diamond Club event center.

A photo of The Dayton Dragons Day Air Ballpark. Photo courtesy of The Dayton Dragons.

The event center is set to open Sept. 15 and will be used for Dragons games and year-round for hosting business meetings, social events, wedding receptions and holiday parties.

The Dayton Dragons on June 3, 2025 unveiled plans for their new Dragons Diamond Club Event Center, a first-of-its-kind event venue under construction on the third base side of Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton. Contributed rendering from Dayton Dragons

Newsweek’s list of Best Single-A Ballparks also includes:

2. Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits

3. Fluor Field at the West End,home of the Greenville Drive

4. Gesa Stadium, home of the Tri-City Dust Devils

5. SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets

6. Fifth Third Park, home of the Hub City Spartanburgers

7. Jackie Robinson Ballpark, home of the Daytona Tortugas

8. Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts

9. Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps

10. Carilion Clinic Field, home of the Salem Red Sox

