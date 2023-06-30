Yellow Springs restaurant expands hours

The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs is expanding its hours by adding lunch noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and a bar menu between 3 and 4 p.m. before dinner begins.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant was previously open for lunch intermittently after restaurants reopened following the start of COVID-19 depending on the amount of staff they had available, said Mary Kay Smith, who owns the restaurant with Chef Roland Eliason.

As they are nearly fully staffed, Smith said they decided to bring lunch back. In addition, she said it didn’t make sense for them to close for an hour before dinner, so they are introducing a bar menu with small plates for guests to order between 3 and 4 p.m. Dinner service is 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Winds Cafe features a semi-monthly changing menu containing fresh produce and meats from area farmers. The current menu is a late spring, early summer menu full of the first of the season herbs, greens and lettuces, Smith said. The menu will change on Tuesday, July 11 to a full summer menu.

The restaurant, described as a very casual fine-dining establishment, also has high quality wines emphasizing independent winemakers, artisan spirits and the best of Ohio’s local beers and ciders.

“We have a great patio and thoughtful wine selection,” Smith said. “Yellow Springs is really where you want to be, especially in the summer.”

The Winds Cafe is located at 215 Xenia Ave. For more information, visit www.windscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.