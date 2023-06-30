BreakingNews
High school football: Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr. sets decision date
X

Yellow Springs restaurant expands hours

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
14 minutes ago

The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs is expanding its hours by adding lunch noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and a bar menu between 3 and 4 p.m. before dinner begins.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant was previously open for lunch intermittently after restaurants reopened following the start of COVID-19 depending on the amount of staff they had available, said Mary Kay Smith, who owns the restaurant with Chef Roland Eliason.

As they are nearly fully staffed, Smith said they decided to bring lunch back. In addition, she said it didn’t make sense for them to close for an hour before dinner, so they are introducing a bar menu with small plates for guests to order between 3 and 4 p.m. Dinner service is 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Yellow Springs chef now co-owner of popular farm-to-table restaurant

The Winds Cafe features a semi-monthly changing menu containing fresh produce and meats from area farmers. The current menu is a late spring, early summer menu full of the first of the season herbs, greens and lettuces, Smith said. The menu will change on Tuesday, July 11 to a full summer menu.

The restaurant, described as a very casual fine-dining establishment, also has high quality wines emphasizing independent winemakers, artisan spirits and the best of Ohio’s local beers and ciders.

“We have a great patio and thoughtful wine selection,” Smith said. “Yellow Springs is really where you want to be, especially in the summer.”

ExploreJune restaurant news: 13 open, 4 coming soon, 3 closed

The Winds Cafe is located at 215 Xenia Ave. For more information, visit www.windscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Phish returns to the Nutter Center for 2 shows in the fall
2
ANALYSIS: Springboro man’s first impression not strong enough for ‘The...
3
Springboro man debuts as contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’
4
The Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region
5
Tickets on sale Monday for Dave Chappelle summer shows

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top