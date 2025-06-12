Using local waterways to beat the summer heat with paddle activities

While canoes have been around for ages, with a possibly overblown reputation for tipping, the popularity of kayaks and SUPs has exploded recently.

Kayaks have escaped the old National Geographic images of barrel-rolling Eskimos and surged in popularity in the U.S. According to one research study, participation has increased by 87.3% from 2010 to 2022. Another study showed that more than half of kayak participants, 54%, were female.

Possibly growing even faster is the interest in SUPs. With a multitude of designs, including inflatable models that are easy to transport and take up very little space, SUPs have finally brought surf boards to SW Ohio decades after the “Surf Ohio” T-shirt sprang out of the blizzard of 1978. SUPs provide an open platform for whatever you want to do on the water, from racing to exercise to fishing to just being on the water, SUPs deliver. That said, I have seen people surfing a standing wave in a whitewater feature on Buck Creek behind the Springfield Art Museum.

Rivers for all occasions

In our area, there are multiple rivers to consider for paddling - the name “Five Rivers MetroParks” in Dayton should be a hint that opportunities are overflowing. Here are some suggestions.

The Mad River is one is Ohio’s best coldwater trout streams. It runs from north of West Liberty through Urbana and Springfield to Deeds Point in downtown Dayton.

Buck Creek fills C.J. Brown Reservoir northeast of Springfield and runs through the center of the city. It includes several whitewater features that replaced dangerous lowhead dams. It joins the Mad River west of the city.

The Stillwater River is designated as a State Scenic River. It flows from west of Versailles to the Great Miami just North of Deeds Point.

The Great Miami River is the largest area river. It starts with the outflow of Indian Lake and runs to the Ohio River west of Cincinnati.

The Little Miami River is a State Scenic River and has also been designated a National Scenic River. It starts in Clark County, east of Springfield, and twists its way on a rural route to the Ohio River east of Cincinnati.

Blazing the path to river preservation

Ohio has things to be proud of when it comes to the recognition of its rivers. Ohio was the first state to pass a Scenic Rivers Act. That happened in 1968, six months before the national scenic rivers program, and a couple of months before the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire. That event made national news and sparked more interest in water quality and preserving our rivers.

Trip preparation

Generally speaking, local rivers offer relatively calm and manageable flows. That can change dramatically with rainfall. You should always consider the conditions and wear a life vest. After obtaining some basic familiarity with their chosen watercraft, most people should be able to safely navigate the waterways.

The white water features that have been placed in several areas can be intimidating for beginners, but typically offer ways to portage around. It’s always advisable to know and stay within the limits of your craft and expertise.

For me, being on local waterways always seems to deliver a story. Quiet paddles could result in all kinds of wildlife sightings, from otters to deer to eagles. Group paddles deliver different types of stories, from runaway coolers to wedding rings washed away. But they only happen if you get outside.

In our area in the summer, the question isn’t what to do, it’s where to go. See resources below for possible rental and trip options.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

RESOURCES

Ohio Scenic Rivers

https://ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/nature-preserves/scenic-rivers/list-ohio-scenic-rivers

Canoe and Kayak Rentals

RiverScape with Taiter’s Kayak Solutions - RiverScape - Great Miami River

https://www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=T309&api=programs&type=program

Voice of America Lake| MetroParks of Butler County| Boathouse

https://www.yourmetroparks.net/parks/voice-of-america-metropark/lake

Mad River Adventures - Mad River

https://www.facebook.com/madriveradventures/about

River’s Edge Outfitters - Little Miami River

https://riversedgeoutfitters.com/

Barefoot Canoe - Stillwater River

https://barefootcanoe.com/