Tyson recall now includes ready to eat wraps, salads made with contaminated products

The United States Department of Agriculture has updated a previous recall of Tyson products to include other ready to eat products such as chicken wraps and salads that were made with contaminated products.
After an initial recall of nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken in early July, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that an additional 500,000 pounds of chicken was recalled, bringing the total recalled chicken to nearly 9 million pounds.
Additional products made with the contaminated products include a buffalo chicken wrap, a Caesar salad with chicken breast and a country style chef salad with ham and chicken breast, all sold in Circle K gas stations. The contaminated products were marked best by June 27 - July 3, the USDA said.
Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken after multiple cases of Listeria monocytogenes were linked to Tyson products. One death from listeriosis was linked to Tyson products, a release from the Food Safety and Inspection Service reported.
The chicken was shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations, a release said. The contaminated products were reportedly sold between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.
Initial reports show that on June 9, the FSIS was notified of two cases of listeriosis. After working with the Centers for Disease Control and state public health officials, FSIS found evidence linking Listeria monocytogenes to precooked chicken from Tyson. Epidemiologic investigation found an additional three listeriosis cases, including one death, between April 6 and June 5 of this year. Two samples of Listeria monocytogenes were found in establishments and one sample was found at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is working to learn if there have been any more cases of listeriosis tied to Tyson Foods products.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
Serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
Tyson released a list of products that are possibly contaminated. The products all bear the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the packaging. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. If you see these products, do not consume or serve them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
- Tyson pulled chicken breast - fully cooked, boneless skinless with rib meat, seasoned, smoke flavor added - 20 oz bag
- Tyson fully cooked, boneless, sinless - pulled chicken breasts with rib meat - 12 lb bag
- Jet’s Pizza - fully cooked, fajita seasoned, boneless skinless - diced chicken breasts with rib meat - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked diced grilled chicken breast with rib meat - 10 lbs bag
- Tyson fully cooked, seasoned, grilled - boneless skinless chicken strips CN for fajitas - 39.93 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, all natural, low sodium boneless, skinless - pulled white chicken - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, low sodium, boneless, skinless - pulled chicken natural proportion - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, low sodium, all natural - half-inch died chicken natural proportion - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, low sodium - half inch diced white chicken - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked oven roasted diced chicken breast - boneless skinless with rib meat, seasoned - 22 oz bag
- Tyson fully cooked, grilled, boneless, skinless - chicken breast strips with rib meat, for fajitas - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked grilled boneless skinless chicken breast strips with rib meat - 8 lb bag
- Casey’s General Store - fully cooked, grilled chicken breast strips with rib meat - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, wood fired seasoned, diced, grilled, boneless skinless chicken breasts with rib meat, smoke flavor added - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked fajita chicken breast strips - boneless skinless with rib meat smoke flavor and caramel color added - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked chicken breast strips - boneless, skinless with rib meat, seasoned smoke flavor - 22 oz bag
- Fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips - boneless skinless with rib meat - 7.5 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked oven roasted diced chicken breast - boneless skinless with rib meat, seasoned - 12 oz bag
- Marco’s Pizza fully cooked, sliced chicken breast strips with rib meat, smoke flavor added - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully coked, wood fire seasoned, grilled chicken breast strips with rib meat, smoke flavor added - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, boneless skinless pulled chicken breast with rib meat - 12 lb bag
- Litter Caesars fully cooked chicken wing selections - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked char-broiled boneless chicken meat for fajitas - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, boneless, skinless dark chicken fajita strips smoke flavor added - 30 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, roasted, grill marked, all natural boneless, skinless chicken leg strips - 30 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked, low sodium, boneless, skinless pulled dark and white chicken - 10 lb bag
- Tyson fully cooked boneless, skinless pulled chicken breast with rib meat - 12 lb bag