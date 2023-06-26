TONIGHT: Springboro man debuts as contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

Springboro’s Taylor Pegg hopes to earn a rose and win the heart of Bachelorette Charity Lawson on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Monday night.

The 32-year-old was confirmed to be one of Lawson’s 25 suitors earlier this month. Initially Pegg was among a pool of 29 potential contestants vying for a spot on the show when the list was first revealed in March. At the time, Pegg was listed as a Beavercreek resident. Pegg works in Beavercreek as a mortgage loan officer at PrimeLending and received his economics degree from Ohio State University.

According to Pegg’s “Bachelor Biography,” he enjoys music that he can “bump and grind to,” has class clown energy and isn’t into elaborate grand romantic gestures but prefers simpler acts of showing he cares.

“This endearing, self-described goofball is going to give everything he’s got for love,” according to his biography. “As a partner, Taylor is a trusting guy who has confidence he’ll find the right person someday.”

Pegg also has a miniature schnauzer named Alfred, which may help him earn points with the dog-lover Bachelorette.

This season of “The Bachelorette” follows Lawson, a 27-year-old therapist from Georgia. She was previously a contestant on Zach Shallcross’s season of “The Bachelor” which began airing in January 2023.

The 20th season premiere of “The Bachelorette” airs Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.