Strawberry Spirits Trail in Troy features more than 12 restaurants with specialty cocktails

Strawberry-inspired drinks will be available at the following restaurants through June 8:

🍓 Agave & Rye

Address: 2 N. Market St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Bombshell featuring rum, vodka, fresh squeezed lemonade, strawberry purée and cream of coconut.

🍓 Crafted & Cured

Address: 8 S. Market St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Siesta featuring gin, strawberry shrub, pineapple, passionfruit, grapefruit, lime and bitters.

🍓 Dunaways

Location: 508 W. Main St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Mojito featuring strawberry vodka, fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup, simple syrup, soda water and lime.

🍓 Haren’s Market

Location: 2 E. Main St.

Specialty Drinks: The 1977 Strawberry Lemon Whiskey Sour, Strawberry Blossom Mojito and Berry Blast Strawberry Basil Margarita.

🍓 Long Shots Driving Range

Location: 2315 S. Co. Road 25A

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Bourbon Smash featuring muddled strawberries, mint, agave nectar, lemon juice, bourbon and a dash of bitters.

🍓 Mayflower — The Encore

Location: 9 W. Main St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Fields

🍓 Old Scratch Pizza

Location: 19 E. Race St.

Specialty Drink: Zeus’s Strawberry Rum Punch featuring rum, strawberry syrup, lime juice and lemon soda.

🍓 redBERRY

Location: 914 N. Market St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Shortcake featuring vanilla vodka, white cranberry, strawberry juice, strawberry puree and a splash of pineapple.

🍓 Speakeasy Miso

Location: 101 W. Main St.

Specialty Drinks: Strawberry Fruity Pebble featuring lemon, lime, strawberry, clarified milk, tequila, vodka, whiskey and rum with a Fruit Loop/Fruity Pebble garnish.

Strawberry Mojito featuring rum, strawberry, mint, lime and simple syrup.

🍓 The Caroline

Location: 5 S. Market St.

Specialty Drink: Strawberry Splash

🍓 The Cellar by Bottle No. 121

Location: 1600 W. Main St. Suite A

Specialty Drinks: Frozen Strawberry Margarita and Wild Strawberry Hard Cider.

🍓 Viva La Fiesta

Location: 836 W. Main St.

Specialty Drinks: Mexican Candy and Strawberry Fields.

Chaney said there could be a few more establishments added to the list as excitement grows for the festival.

The Troy Strawberry Festival was created in 1977 by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce to raise money for community organizations.

“Strawberries were chosen as the festival’s focus because Fulton Farms, located right outside of Troy, had one of the largest strawberry patches east of the Mississippi River,” Chaney said.

In the spirit of the festival, many local businesses keep strawberry-themed items in their shops year-round.

This year’s festival is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 7 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8.

“Troy, Ohio, is a perfect destination for a day trip or weekend getaway,” Chaney said. “When visiting our vibrant city, you’ll find unique shops, local restaurants, and cultural attractions, all nestled along the scenic Great Miami River. With a blend of historic character and recreational options, Troy offers something for everyone.”

For more information or to view a map of the Strawberry Spirits Trail, visit troyohiochamber.com/strawberry-spirits-trail.