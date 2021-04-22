Search ends for 82-year-old Franklin County man after he returns home

Bob Hasson went missing after he drove away from his residence at 2:20 p.m. and did not return. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.

Police did not say whether Hasson was found safely in their release. However, according to the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation speaking to our news partner WBNS-TV, Hasson returned home safely around 11:30 p.m., and had traveled to West Virginia.