Portion control is a big part of eating healthier; here’s easier ways to do it

Food portions in America have doubled or tripled over the last 20 years. Twenty years ago, bagels had a 3-inch diameter and 200 calories. Today they have a 6-inch diameter and are 500 calories. Coffee was once served in an eight-ounce serving; today it is served in 16 ounces. Hamburgers are 23% larger, Mexican entrees are 27% larger and soda servings are 52% higher. Controlling portion sizes and eating smarter can help you and your family avoid extra calories.

You can enjoy your meals while making small adjustments to the amounts of food on your plate. Healthy meals start with more fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy. Drink and eat less sodium, saturated fat and added sugars. Here are some other tips to help you eat smarter.