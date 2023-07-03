BreakingNews
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
X

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Mass shootings, Fourth of July celebrations, intense heat and more

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top