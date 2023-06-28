X

Phish returns to the Nutter Center for 2 shows in the fall

Credit: Brian Glass | Concert-Captures

What to Know
By
26 minutes ago

Phish will rock Wright State’s Nutter Center in Fairborn for two nights Oct. 10-11 on its fall tour.

The rock band will head out on an eight-show run in October hitting Nashville, Dayton and Chicago, playing multiple nights in each city. Phish last played the Nutter Center during its 2017 summer tour. That show was the first in the Dayton area in 20 years by the band, having played the arena in 1997.

Phish fans are now able to request tickets for the shows through the band’s website. Submitting a ticket request form does not guarantee tickets for fans, but gives them priority access to tickets prior to tickets going on sale to the public on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Requests can be made for multi-day tickets or single-show tickets.

Tickets for Phish’s Dayton shows will be priced at $59.50-$105 for individual shows and $119-$210 for two-day passes to both Phish shows at the Nutter Center.

For more information and to request tickets, visit https://phish.com/news/phish-fall-2023-tourdates-announced/.

