Ohio’s black raspberry packs a powerful punch

Black raspberries (Rubus occidentalis) are brambles that typically ripen in our part of Ohio beginning at the end of June and into late July. In most years, they’re often ready for 4th of July tables in a variety of sweet recipes and forms.

From cobblers to pies to ice cream to cocktails to just as they are, they provide local flavor that many say is unmatched by any other berry from Ohio or anywhere. Scouting for ripening berries now is a great excuse to get outside.

Home on the edges

Like most things in the outdoors and life, you’ll find the most excitement and interesting examples on the edges. Black raspberries love the successional edges of wood lots and fence rows.

Making way for berries is yet one more reason to remove honeysuckle. Native to the area, they could be almost anywhere. Where you probably won’t find them is in the grocery store. If you want some in your bowl or on your plate, you’re probably going to have to pick them yourself.

For whatever reason, the black variety of raspberry is delicate and doesn’t transport as well as red raspberries or blackberries. They have a short window of production, typically 3 weeks give or take, and they yield comparatively less fruit.

According to an article in the Statesman Journal from Oregon (where 99% of all commercial raspberries are grown) black raspberries produce just 500 pounds per acre compared to more than 10,000 pounds per acre for other varieties of berries. Did I mention that their stems are covered in thorns? If you’ve heard the phrase “briar patch” used locally, there’s a good chance black raspberries were the main constituent.

Worth the pokes and scratches

At this point, you might say “Why bother?” Red raspberries are good enough and blackberries look kind of similar.” They’re not. Black raspberries are a dark black, leaning to purple color, dark enough to be used as a dye. Red raspberries are obviously not black.

On the other vine, blackberries are typically larger and have a solid core. Black raspberries will be hollow in the center when picked, and are also called “black caps” for that reason. Black raspberries stand on their own, with a small but mighty combination of sweet and tart. It’s not a coincidence that it’s Graeter’s Ice Cream’s choice for their most popular black raspberry chocolate chip variety. But it goes beyond that.

Black raspberries against the ultimate foe

Through millions of dollars of pharmacological manipulations, studies, and expenditures, one delicate little berry protected only by thorns might have answers in the fight against cancer. Researchers at Ohio State University are in the midst of an ongoing study about the potential for black raspberries to prevent oral cancer, and they are optimistic about the potential.

Studies at other organizations and institutions indicate it could inhibit a broad range of cancers, including esophageal, colon, breast and skin cancer. On the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Blog, Daniel J. Spakowicz, PhD, was quoted, “We think that black raspberries are going to change a person’s microbiome in such a way that it makes them less likely to develop lung cancer.” That should be reason enough to search for them.

Where to go

Although black raspberries aren’t yet perfect participants in commercial growing operations, they are good volunteers and can spring up on any sunny edge. Start by walking field edges and fencerows. Look for things you don’t want to walk through and head towards that. If you don’t wear long sleeves and pants to avoid the sun and bugs, the thorns will probably convince you it’s a good idea.

If all of that is too much, or you just don’t know where to start, several local farms offer u-pick opportunities in Southwest Ohio. Many of them were listed in this article that appeared here in the Dayton Daily News.

Because of the short season, freezing for later use is a great idea. If you have any favorite family recipes or stories involving black raspberries, I’d love to hear them.

Local Black Raspberry Farms

Berryhill Farm

What: U-pick blueberries, raspberries and blackberries; Blueberry Festival on July 13

Where: 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia

Info: For updates, visit the farm’s Facebook page, website berryhillfarm.net or call 937-374-8747.

Champaign Berry Farm

What: Pick-your-own and pre-picked red and black raspberries, blackberries and gooseberries

Where: 5676 E. Ohio 29, Urbana

Info: For updates visit the farm’s Facebook page, website champaignberryfarm.com or call 937-232-7525.

Monnin’s Fruit Farm

What: Pick-your-own strawberries and raspberries

Where: 8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Info: Updated picking schedules are available on the farm’s Facebook page, visit monninsfruitfarm.com or call 937-890-4536.

Peifer Orchards

What: Blackberries, red and black raspberries

Where: 4590 U.S. 68 N, Yellow Springs

Info: Subscribe to the weekly crop report at peiferorchards.com for updates or call 937-767-2208.

Stokes Berry Farm

What: Strawberries and black raspberries

Where: 2822 Center Road, Wilmington

Info: You-pick updates available on the farm’s Facebook page, visit stokesberryfarm.com or call 937-317-0074.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.