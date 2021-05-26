Ohio fire marshal offers 9 tips for Memorial Day weekend grill safety

“I’m sure I can speak for a lot of people when I say I’m looking forward to firing up the grill with family and friends this Memorial Day,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.

Cookouts are no doubt great, and food on a hot grill is more than enjoyable, but there are many safety issues that one can run into if the right precautions are not in place. According to the recent news release, May is the peak month for grill accidents, including, leaks, fires, and unattended grill cooking injuries.