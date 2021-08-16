‘Millions of diamonds in the sky’: 1,000 laser beams will dazzle at drive-in show

“The lasers create a canopy about 20-feet over the tops of the cars,” Kwaterski said, “It’s really, really cool.”

Each of the 25 lasers used for the show is capable of creating 50 beams of light, he said, so there could be a thousand light beams flashing in different colors at any time.

The show happens rain or shine and Kwaterski said wet weather makes the show even better.

Caption A drive-in laser light show is coming to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Sept. 9 -12. Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW

“The lasers look even more fantastic if it rains. It looks like millions of diamonds in the sky.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show and “family tailgating” is encouraged.

Three types of tickets can be purchased on the Cabin Fever Laser Show website.

$29.99 – General admission for one carload of people.

$60.00 - VIP admission for one carload of people with parking in the front 2-7 rows.

$99.99 – VIP Exclusive admission for one carload of people with front row parking and a glow toy package.