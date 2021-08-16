springfield-news-sun logo
‘Millions of diamonds in the sky’: 1,000 laser beams will dazzle at drive-in show

A drive-in laser show is coming to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Sept. 9 - 12.

By Lisa Powell
Aug 16, 2021

Get ready for an amazing sight — a drive-in laser light show is coming to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The drive-in concept came about during the pandemic said founder Jeremy Kwaterski. Since 2019, his company, Cabin Fever, has put on 420 shows around the country.

The Dayton-area show will be Sept. 9 – 12 at the fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd.

Digital images will be projected onto two screens during the hour-long show while lasers slice through the sky accompanied by music.

“The lasers create a canopy about 20-feet over the tops of the cars,” Kwaterski said, “It’s really, really cool.”

Each of the 25 lasers used for the show is capable of creating 50 beams of light, he said, so there could be a thousand light beams flashing in different colors at any time.

The show happens rain or shine and Kwaterski said wet weather makes the show even better.

“The lasers look even more fantastic if it rains. It looks like millions of diamonds in the sky.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show and “family tailgating” is encouraged.

Three types of tickets can be purchased on the Cabin Fever Laser Show website.

$29.99 – General admission for one carload of people.

$60.00 - VIP admission for one carload of people with parking in the front 2-7 rows.

$99.99 – VIP Exclusive admission for one carload of people with front row parking and a glow toy package.

