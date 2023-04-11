Kevin Hart to perform at Nutter Center

Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, including cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto and San Francisco.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Cryptom. com Arena in 2022 as part of “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.” Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world. In addition, Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his “What Now Tour,” marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.