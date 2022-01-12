‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 30, Dayton native ‘absolutely dominating’ again

“This is going to warm the hearts of parents out there,” Jennings remarked. “You’re still making a difference decades later. It matters what you do.”

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered a whopping $39,200. Her closest competitor was far behind with $9,500.

“An absolutely dominating performance by Amy Schneider today,” Jennings said.

Before Final Jeopardy!, Jennings noted during the commercial break that the judges decided to approve an answer Schneider missed in the Double Jeopardy! round. The clue in the category of Falling: “Sometimes used of the stock market, it’s a plunge by an aircraft with the forward part pointing down.” Schneider answered tailspin, which was originally rejected due to the supposed correct answer of nosedive. After the approval of tailspin, her score increased to $42,400.

“Tailspin is technically correct,” Jennings said. “We’ve given her an additional $3,200 that takes her to a remarkable 41 out of 60 correct responses in this game.”

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Broadway Musicals: “Each in a show that ran more than 2 years, Ethel Merman and Sarah Jessica Parker played 2 different characters with this first name.” The correct response was Annie (Annie Oakley of “Annie Get Your Gun” for Merman and the titular role of “Annie” for Parker), but Schneider answered Rose, the ultimate stage mother from “Gypsy.” She wagered $20,000, leaving her with $22,400 for the episode.

Schneider can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.