GEM CITY FAMILY: If the kids are getting antsy, here are some unique indoor things to do as winter trudges on

Here’s a few of my finds:

Fairy Godmother Cottage in Centerville

This charming venue hosts so many fun events and they also partner with local businesses for added fun. They have a few can’t miss events this month and next. Make sure to catch Toddler Time Tuesday with Miss Teacher from 10a.m.-noon March 4 and its upcoming Alice and the Mad Hatter weekend and Easter at The Cottage in April. Check the social media pages for details.

Twigs Gymnastics in West Carrollton

Twigs is not just for gymnastics or swim classes. Every month they host a Parents’ Night Out. March Parents' Night Out is 5-9 p.m. March 8. It is for ages 3-13 (kids must be potty-trained). They will get open gym, open swim, do a craft, eat pizza, have a disco dance part and play games. The price is $35 for non-members, $30 for members and $25 for any siblings.

Outside The Box Art Studio in Bellbrook

After School Craft Club from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays is for ages 6-8 or there is an After School Art Club on Thursdays for ages 9 and older. Join them in the studio for an exploration of various mediums, crafts, and projects.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton

Although most parents know about Boonshoft Museum of Discovery you may not know that they hold special events and displays every month. March 15 is the date it will be hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Vet Clinic in collaboration with Dayton Children’s and the Humane Society, included with admission and there is a new biology exhibit in the Collections ABC — the Sonoran Desert exhibit.

Spring is just around the corner, parents ... we can make it together!

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.