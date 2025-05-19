Food safety steps are crucial when grilling, picnicking outdoors

The upcoming picnic and barbecue season offers lots of opportunities for outdoor fun with family and friends. But these warm weather events also present opportunities for foodborne bacteria to thrive.

As food heats up in summer temperatures, bacteria multiply rapidly. To protect yourself, your family, and friends from foodborne illness during warm-weather months, safe food handling when picnicking is critical. It’s important to keep this in mind when transporting your food to the picnic site and preparing it safely once you’ve arrived.