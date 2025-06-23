Eating healthy doesn’t have to be more expensive if you follow these tips

Many people think that eating in a healthy way costs more. It can. But if you apply these tips, you can make eating in a healthy way more budget-friendly.
- Limit major shopping trips to once a week. Do your planning and then stick to your list. When you do, it will keep you from making extra shopping trips.
- Eat before you shop. When you are not hungry, you are far less tempted to buy extra foods that were not on your list.
- Shop without children when you can. Children often ask to buy items that are not on your list. Sometimes they even put items you do not want into the cart when you are not looking. If you must bring them along, engage children in your shopping. Have young children search for colors on boxes, or have older children help you find the items you are looking for and teach them to be smart shoppers.
- Pack wisely to be an efficient shopper. Remember to bring your grocery list and coupons you may want to use. Take a pen or pencil to mark things off the shopping list as you put them into the cart. Bring your glasses along if you need them to read labels.
- Be flexible about your menu. Stores often have specials they did not advertise. When you see specials on foods your family likes, change your plan to use these foods and make the most of your budget.
- Keep track of how much you are spending. Use the calculator on your cell phone or bring one along with you.
- Compare prices to select the best value. Buy store brands when they cost less. Store brands often cost less than the national brands, but always compare prices because prices change daily.
- Shop for local or in-season vegetables and fruits. Produce that is grown nearby or that is in-season can cost less.
- Try fresh, frozen, dried, and canned versions of foods. Some foods cost less when they come in different forms.
- Stock up on non-perishable items. When they are on sale, stock up on canned or frozen vegetables and fruits, dried or canned beans, dried nuts, pasta, rice, and other grains that you frequently use.
- Limit the amount of food you buy to avoid food waste. Only purchase fresh items you will be able to use or freeze before they spoil.
- Ask for “rain checks” if the store is out of an advertised special. Rain checks let you buy items for the sale price at another date.
One Pan Spaghetti
Makes 10 cups
240 calories per cup
Ingredients:
½ lb. lean ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
3 ½ cups water
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
2 teaspoons dried oregano
½ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon rosemary
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 cups (12 ounces) broken spaghetti
1 cup (4 ounces) grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Brown meat and onions in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain fat.
- Stir in water, tomato sauce and spices. Bring to a boil.
- Add spaghetti, cover pan, and simmer 10-15 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking.
- When spaghetti is tender, top with grated cheese.
Tips: Try ground turkey or small cooked shrimp for the meat. Try whole-wheat pasta to increase fiber. Use cheddar cheese in place of parmesan.
Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry
Makes 6 cups
100 calories per cup
Ingredients:
3 chicken breast halves, cut into strips
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
3 cups shredded green cabbage
1 tablespoon cornstarch
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon garlic powder or 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
½ cup water
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
Directions:
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken strips and stir fry, turning constantly until done.
- Add cabbage and stir until cabbage is crisp tender, about 2 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and seasonings. Add water and soy sauce; mix until smooth.
- Stir sauce into chicken and cabbage mixture.
- Cook until sauce has thickened, and chicken is coated, about 1 minute.
Tip: Add bell peppers or carrots to stir fry for color.
Bell Pepper Nachos
Makes 8 cups
100 calories per cup
Ingredients:
4 bell peppers
1 cup salsa
1 teaspoon taco seasoning
2 cups cooked beef or chicken
¾ cup shredded or crumbled cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Rinse bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
- In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings, and meat. Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces. Top with cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.
Tips: Top with green onions or black olives. Try adding cilantro on top for more flavor.
Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP)? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.
