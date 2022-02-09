Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions

This year’s Dangerous Dames of Dayton evening will take place on Tuesday, March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the NCR Country Club, located at 4435 Dogwood Trail in Kettering. The evening includes dinner and dessert, and a cash bar will be open during the event.

Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online at lwvdayton.org/dangerous-dames-2022, or by mailing a check to LWVGDA, 127 N. Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402.