Couple brings island vibes to Ohio River with Cincinnati Tiki Boat tours

“(Cincinnati) had a really nice set up with the marina and the riverfront and (we) thought it would be a great place to start a business,” Callie said. “We just love being out on the water and wanted to offer the city just a chance to get away in their backyard and enjoy the beautiful views of the river.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In addition to the 14-person tiki boat, they also offer a tiki boat that can hold 16 people.

“You definitely see cycleboats across the country, but I think just recently in the past couple of years you’re starting to see a big change to the tiki boats,” Callie said. “Tiki seemed to be a very fun experience to make it feel more of a getaway.”

The owners live near Detroit, Mich. and have a team of captains and first mates that make the experience memorable.

“A lot of them have been with us since we started,” Callie said. “It’s such a great feeling knowing they take care of the customers and always have a blast.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Captain Dave Andrew has been with Cincinnati Tiki Boat for three years.

“I love the river. I’ve been boating for all my life,” Andre said. “I really enjoy watching the people have a good time.”

Each boat tour is two hours long starting and ending at Morningstar Marina, formerly known as Rivertowne Marina, 4601 Kellogg Ave. There is a stop halfway through at Riverside Marina in Dayton, Ky.

Guests can bring their own food and drinks and listen to their own music through the Bluetooth speakers on board.

“There’s not been one person that I’ve had on the boat that hasn’t had a good time,” Andrew said. “We run down almost to downtown Cincinnati. Try to get a group picture every time we do with the Big Mac Bridge in the background.”

Cincinnati Tiki Boat offers tours from Memorial Day weekend through mid-October. Each boat features five tours a day, seven days a week. Times include: 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 14-passenger boat costs $450 Sunday through Thursday and $525 Friday and Saturday. The large boat costs $500 Sunday through Thursday and $575 Friday and Saturday.

“Being able to get away in your backyard and not having to pack a whole suitcase or buy airline tickets” makes this experience special.

“It’s a quick trip there, but when you’re out on the boat it’s just a time to relax,” Callie said.

For more information or to book a tour, visit cincinnatitikiboat.com or the boat’s Facebook (@CincyCycleboat) or Instagram (@cincy_tikiboat_and_cycleboat) pages.

Questions can be answered by calling 513-430-1304 or emailing info@CincyCycleboat.com.

Explore Using local waterways to beat the summer heat with paddle activities

SEE IT IN ACTION

Reporter Natalie Jones shares video of her time on the Cincinnati Tiki Boat.

DaytonDailyNews.com, Journal-News.com and SpringfieldNewsSun.com