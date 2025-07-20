GEM CITY FAMILY: Avoiding the educational ‘summer slide’ while kids are home from school

I homeschool my neurodivergent child year-round, so this style of learning is kind of our everyday rhythm. Here’s a few things I’ve learned along that way that may help you this summer.

Curiosity is the curriculum

You don’t need formal lessons, worksheets, or a rigid curriculum to make summer meaningful. Let your child’s curiosity be the guide. Got a little history lover? Head to Carriage Hill MetroPark or Carillon Historical Park and explore how people in the Dayton area lived decades ago. Science lover in your family? Head to Boonshoft and enjoy all the fun hands-on learning the museum has to offer. Learning happens everywhere, especially when it feels fun.

Boredom is worthwhile

“I’m bored. There’s nothing to do.”

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a million times. It’s tempting to jump in with entertainment or hand over a screen just to keep the peace, but try to resist. Instead, offer open-ended supplies, a gentle nudge, or the space to sit in that boredom. Let them wander, dig in the dirt, build something weird, or just daydream.

Boredom isn’t the enemy, it’s the birthplace of creativity. Without boredom, they’ll never learn how to entertain themselves, spark their own ideas, or turn nothing into something magical.

Use the world around you

As I mentioned above, Dayton is full of incredible places where learning comes to life. Hands-on education doesn’t have to happen at a desk, it’s all around us. From library story times to museum exhibits and outdoor adventures, there are so many opportunities for kids to learn while having fun in Dayton.

Plug in to your local library’s summer programs, explore what the parks department has to offer, or spend a day getting curious at one of the city’s many educational gems.

Here are some of my favorite kid-friendly spots in Dayton for a day packed with fun and discovery:

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery – science, animals, and interactive exhibits

Carillon Historical Park – where Dayton’s history comes to life

Carriage Hill MetroPark – a step back in time on a working historical farm

Learning Tree Farm - a traditional, working farm that engages people in hands-on, nature-based education

Your local library – check their website for an amazing lineup of summer events

Parks and nature trails – join a guided program or simply explore

SunWatch Indian Village – uncover the rich Native American history of the region

Looking for a certain place or topic? Feel free to email me for suggestions, I have plenty of ideas.

Summer doesn’t have to mean hitting pause on learning, and it definitely doesn’t have to mean worksheets at the kitchen table. If you’re feeling that July slump, know you’re not alone. Learning through fun is not just “good enough,” it’s actually effective.

Here’s to keeping it simple, staying curious, and giving those amazing brains a boost, all while enjoying the sweet, sticky, wild days of summer.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.