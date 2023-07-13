ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations

The Television Academy can be fickle but their assessment of the 2022-23 season was pretty much on target as evidenced in Wednesday’s nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here are five takeaways from the nominations. Winners in the major categories will be tentatively revealed Sept. 18 in a ceremony airing on FOX but that date could change due to the ongoing writer’s strike and imminent actors’ strike.

1. The trend toward streaming is here to stay.

The shows expected to do well surpassed expectations (the final season of HBO’s “Succession” leads all contenders with a whopping 27 noms), but the growing trend toward streaming should be very concerning to the broadcast networks. Long gone are the days when nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series or Drama Series would be dominated by primetime favorites such as “Frasier,” “Seinfeld” and “The West Wing.” It’s still a miracle NBC’s “This Is Us” managed four Outstanding Drama nominations during its six stellar seasons. You can still find quality, award-worthy entertainment on the “Big Four” (the sophomore season of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” was a hoot and duly recognized in the acting categories), but if you don’t have access to HBO, Netflix, Showtime, Apple TV+ or Hulu to name a few, it’s easy to feel as if you’re being left behind. And trust me – you don’t want to be left behind. The risks taken to push boundaries last season were remarkable and the “Big Four” should recognize the value in taking chances.

2. HBO’s dominance is real and justified.

The level of storytelling expertise on HBO was not only evidenced in the aforementioned love for the farewell of “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding” was a dramatic gem) but for first-time nominee “The Last of Us.” The gritty and surprisingly moving post-apocalyptic drama received 24 nominations, the second-highest overall, and stands a good chance of winning Drama Actor (Pedro Pascal) and Drama Actress (Bella Ramsey) as well as Guest Actor (Nick Offerman, absolutely revelatory in the gay-themed episode “Long, Long Time,” which was nominated for Outstanding Writing along with “Connor’s Wedding”). “The White Lotus” (22 noms) and “Barry” (11 noms) also signaled strength for HBO.

3. Competitive races to watch

Outstanding Drama Series is totally stacked. It’s possible “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” could somehow cancel each other out, opening the door for “The Crown” (Netflix) or the more likely chance of “Better Call Saul” (FX) finally winning an Emmy in its final season. Outstanding Comedy Series will likely come down between “Abbott Elementary,” Emmy darling “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and fantastic newcomer “The Bear” (FX/Hulu). I’m also intrigued by the amazing Netflix matchup in Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, specifically “Beef,” a fascinating look at class, disillusionment and family centered on the Asian community, and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Ryan Murphy’s superb and disturbing account of Dahmer’s horrific crimes.

4. The return of Chris Rock

Nearly a year after Slapgate rattled Hollywood, pop culture and perceived notions of Black excellence, Chris Rock finally had his say about being smacked by Will Smith on the Oscars stage. In his fiercely funny Netflix stand-up comedy special “Selective Outrage,” Rock didn’t hold back speaking his truth. His efforts resulted in nominations for Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. This year’s Oscars lacked the jaw-dropping drama of The Slap, but memories of Rock’s dignified professionalism will linger forever as a valuable lesson in maintaining dignity.

5. Snubbed but not forgotten

Some of this year’s nominees were pleasant surprises such as Keri Russell’s Drama Actress nomination for “The Diplomat” (Netflix), “Fire Island” (Hulu) in the Television Movie category, and “Survivor” (CBS) returning to the Reality Competition Program race for the first time in 17 years (let’s face it, who wasn’t mesmerized by third-place finisher Carolyn Wiger?) However, notable snubs included: Sarah Chalke (“Firefly Lane”); Hong Chau (“The Night Agent”); Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”); Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”); Elle Fanning (“The Great”); Heidi Gardner (”Saturday Night Live”); Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”); Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”); Mallori Johnson (”Kindred); Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”); Helen Mirren (“1923″); Ashley Park (”Beef”); Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”); Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”); Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”); Micah Stock (”Kindred”); Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”); and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”).

For a complete list of the nominations, visit www.emmys.com.