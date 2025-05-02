Buck Creek cleanup: Water Safe Ohio, team of volunteers clean trash out of river

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek in Springfield on Sunday, April 27. Photos courtesy Steve Miller @ Marked Imagery

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek in Springfield on Sunday, April 27. Photos courtesy Steve Miller @ Marked Imagery
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek last weekend.

T.J. Keenan of Water Safe Ohio said in about five hours last Sunday, volunteers hauled 22 shopping carts, nine tires, four bicycles, two propane tanks, a TV, a dishwasher and more out of the Buck Creek corridor.

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek in Springfield on Sunday, April 27. Photos courtesy Steve Miller @ Marked Imagery

icon to expand image

Keenan said the goal was making the river a safe and more enjoyable place. The group thanked all of the volunteers, some of them from the Columbus Paddling Club, plus Curtis Casto with the Onion Bag Project, as well as the city of Springfield’s Nature Conservancy District for supporting the event.

The project had been in the planning stages since January, and Keenan said the group plans to be back around Memorial Day weekend for a second event.

“We look forward to coming back to Springfield for more clean-ups in the near future,” he said.

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek in Springfield on Sunday, April 27. Photos courtesy Steve Miller @ Marked Imagery

icon to expand image

Water Safe Ohio is a group of whitewater kayakers based in the Springfield / Dayton area. Keenan said the nonprofit has been growing in its three years of existence and is close to 1,000 followers.

The group’s mission is “to influence and cultivate Ohio’s water sports through various educational workshops with the intention of creating a safe and enjoyable environment for adventure enthusiasts of all skill levels.”

A group of volunteers working with Water Safe Ohio, including kayakers from across the state, performed a cleanup of Buck Creek in Springfield on Sunday, April 27. Photos courtesy Steve Miller @ Marked Imagery

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Staffer at Operation Rebirth boarding school charged with choking...
2
Tuesday election has school levies, city and township taxes, one...
3
9 Springfield students are finalists in writing challenge about...
4
Electric bills to increase in June; average local household impact $18...
5
Bellefontaine police sergeant resigns after OVI arrest while on duty...

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.