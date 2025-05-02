Buck Creek cleanup: Water Safe Ohio, team of volunteers clean trash out of river

Keenan said the goal was making the river a safe and more enjoyable place. The group thanked all of the volunteers, some of them from the Columbus Paddling Club, plus Curtis Casto with the Onion Bag Project, as well as the city of Springfield’s Nature Conservancy District for supporting the event.

The project had been in the planning stages since January, and Keenan said the group plans to be back around Memorial Day weekend for a second event.

“We look forward to coming back to Springfield for more clean-ups in the near future,” he said.

Water Safe Ohio is a group of whitewater kayakers based in the Springfield / Dayton area. Keenan said the nonprofit has been growing in its three years of existence and is close to 1,000 followers.

The group’s mission is “to influence and cultivate Ohio’s water sports through various educational workshops with the intention of creating a safe and enjoyable environment for adventure enthusiasts of all skill levels.”