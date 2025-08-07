Miami County Fair kicks off Friday

The theme represents everything that makes the Miami County Fair special, organizers said, such as the “cherished traditions, strong community values and the people who return year after year to be a part of it all,” said Michelle Green, president of the Miami County Agricultural Society/Fair.

New this year will be fireworks Thursday, Aug. 14, in the evening following the popular demolition derby, as well as daily demonstrations in the Art & Horticulture building. Among demonstrations will be Lego Builds, quilting, Boy Scouts and a People’s Choice Cobbler contest.

Returning to the fair this year is a Friday night concert by Slater Nalley, followed by Emily Ann Roberts and headliner Eli Young Band.

Green called the Junior Fair the “cornerstone” of the fair. The Senior and Junior Fair boards oversee the Junior Fair activities, which this year features 3,833 livestock and shop and crop entries; 1,140 classes across 151 divisions; and 937 exhibitors from 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Miami County Cattlemen’s Youth Organization and open shows.

“Their participation brings energy, tradition and a strong sense of community to the fairgrounds,” Green said.

Many people don’t realize the power, and the long-term impact, of kids participating in the 4-H program, said Jessica Adams, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development, Ohio State University Extension in Miami County.

“4-H isn’t just about livestock and fairs, it’s a powerful program helping young people build real-world skills and confidence through hands-on learning. From science and agriculture to public speaking and community service, 4-H projects teach kids responsibility, leadership and teamwork. By guiding youth through goal setting, problem-solving and project management, 4-H helps them develop independence and a strong work ethic,” Adams said. “Club involvement also fosters communication skills, civic responsibility and even introduces possible career paths. Supported by dedicated volunteers and mentors, 4-H provides a positive environment where kids can grow, belong and be recognized for their efforts. It’s more than a program, it’s a launchpad for life.”

The number of participants in 4-H this year is similar to last year, Adams said. The program always welcomes sponsors.

“You can volunteer as a club leader, project mentor or even serve as a judge during summer interviews. One of the most impactful ways to show your support is by attending the Miami County Fair, especially on sale day, where bidding at the livestock auction directly supports hardworking 4-H members. The community’s time, presence and participation help invest in the future of local youth, teaching them responsibility, leadership and valuable life skills,” Adams said.

Also at this year’s fair, the Miami County Board of Development Disabilities is sponsoring an accessible restroom trailer featuring an entrance ramp, universal changing table, ceiling lift system, sink and ADA toilet. The trailer will be located next to the poultry barn near the fair office.

Fair admission is $6 per person ages nine and older, season passes are available for $30 through Sunday, Aug. 10, and Miami County Agricultural Society memberships are available at www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

More information on the 2025 Miami County Fair is available at miamicountyohiofair.com.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.