Free music festival in Tipp City this weekend

After being canceled over fears of the spread of the coronavirus in 2020, Tipp City’s Canal Music Fest is back this year and better than ever.
Since 2010, the Tipp City Area Arts Council has hosted the Canal Music Fest, a family-friendly night of music and food at the Tipp City Park. The Canal Music Fest got its name because it was originally held at Canal Lock Park.
This year, the festivities take place Saturday, June 12 at the City Park on N. Third St. in Tipp City. Food vendors will begin serving at 4 p.m. and live entertainment is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m.
“As you can imagine—planning anything during a time when conditions and guidelines can change on a daily basis — is not an easy thing,” said Amy Barr, co-chair of the 2021 Canal Music Fest. “Health and safety were our ultimate concern, but we also recognized how important it was to have this event — to give people something to do — something to look forward to. Fortunately, COVID conditions have greatly improved, and we are confident that we can have a safe event. We reached out to local bands, and ultimately decided that this would be the perfect year to go all local, all night, and we are thrilled with our decision! We have great artists in the area, and we are excited to highlight some of them this year.”
The entertainment schedule for the 2021 Canal Music Fest is as follows:
- Redman-Haas Band: 5:30 p.m.
- Seconds 2 Surrender: 6:45 p.m.
- Zach Nelson: 9 p.m.
- Stranger: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Food and craft vendors such as Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Bolanski’s Kettle Korn, G’s Cue BBQ, Kona Ice, Mommaz Boyz, Raging Bull Wood-fired Pizza, Skull Dollz Face Painting and Susie’s Big Dipper will also serve up hometown ambiance during the festival.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets but are not permitted to bring their own coolers or backpacks.
Credit: Canal Music Fest
HOW TO GO
What: 2021 Canal Music Fest
Where: City Park, N. Third St., Tipp City
When: Saturday, June 12. Vendors begin serving food at 4 p.m. and live entertainment kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free