Springfield artists to open Sounds of Summer series in Champaign County

Music will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Food trucks, sweets vendors and beer and wine sales will be available onsite. The series is presented by the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC).

Mundy is a rising country star who, has performed on stages here and across the country and earned a 2024 Josie Music Award for Song of the Year for the song “A Thing or Two” and nominated for several others.

Allison Road Acoustic features the duo of Alli Sarven and Parker Fulk, who lead the band Allison Road, which won the 2022 Best of Springfield Best Band title, with a diverse blend of rock and country.

“With Allison and Ryan both from Springfield we are hoping for a large crowd,” said Marcia Callicoat, CCAC executive director.

Vendors will include Kona Ice, Wilsons Rollin Shmoke and Orale Tacos Y Mas.

Sounds of Summer will wrap with its traditional season-closing act: Noah Back will bring his show of covers of popular hits from several eras at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Harmon Park in St. Paris, 141 High St. Wilsons Rollin Shmoke food truck will be available.

“Noah Back is a staple of our series. People look forward to hearing him play year after year in St. Paris and there would be a lot of disappointed people if we didn’t have him,” Callicoat said.

MORE DETAILS

CCAC will also sponsor music at Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival on June 14 and by the Victorious Kaybirds at Grimes Airport on July 5.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as seating will be first-come, first-served on the park’s lawn. For more information on the Sounds of Summer, go to www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org/.