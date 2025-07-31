Rose City Black Business Month events start this weekend

The month’s offerings will provide “celebratory events in addition to training workshops that we give small business owners the entrepreneurial education they need to start, scale or sustain their businesses,” Marshall said.

The two workshops and events so far include:

- Boss Smith Connection White Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 2 at 608 Southern Ave. In honor of 10 years of Party With a Purpose, this celebration features live music from Vaughn Stephens and Raymond James & Friends, specialty drinks, and DJ sets from DJ Dre and DJ Diva.

- Built From the Inside to Work Smarter with AI from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Southside Incubator, 515 S. Yellow Springs St. Whitney Barkley, owner of Speakerazzi, will be the facilitator. This is a hands-on workshop for entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to sharpen their edge, amplify their voice and showcase their brand with efficiency and clarity. To register, visit linktr.ee/TCC_CDC.

- Level Up Your Business: The MBE Certification Advantage from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Southside Incubator. The city of Springfield and Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) will host the workshop, which is to help Black business owners unlock new opportunities through certification. To register, visit linktr.ee/TCC_CDC.

- Rose City Black Business Month Awards Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at The Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St. This event will honor those who have a demonstrated impact and commitment to the community.

The Annual Black Business Month is presented by the Southside Incubator, the front porch of Southwest Springfield’s business district “where incubation, innovation and inclusion collide.”

It provides entrepreneurial education, mentoring, networking, access to capital and exposure for business owners and change-agents, Marshall said.

“We’re looking to spearhead business development and economic activity within the South Yellow Springs Street corridor — to restore it to its hay day when residents did not have to leave the neighborhood to receive the services, amenities and goods they needed to thrive," Marshall said.

After the month, the Southside Incubator building, 515 S. Yellow Springs St., will undergo an extensive renovation, with the help of a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city of Springfield.

Next year, the Southside Incubator will open its doors with private offices that can be leased, meeting spaces, a sound proof podcast studio and coworking memberships, Marshall said.

“As we continue to grow the incubator’s services, we will also begin to support social entrepreneurs and startup nonprofits that are looking to make a difference in our community, but might be lacking knowledge about how to secure funding or how to structure their organization,” he said.

The national Black Business Month initiative, which happens every August, was founded in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. The local version started in 2022.

For more information, visit theconsciousconnect.org/incubator.