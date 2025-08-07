Madden Road Music Fest to mix music, nature

“It has become a tradition locally, a festival in the woods. That’s a lot of music we’re going to be packing in on those four stages,” said Daniel Dye, who not only hosts but will also perform twice. He’s played in the area for years, including recently at the first Celebrate Springfield! concert at the Summer Arts Festival.

Visitors will be greeted by music before they even go inside with a new touch, an entrance stage. From there, four stages will give attendees choices.

Getting performers is never a problem as Dye said the steady expansion over the years is the result of the festival’s reputation.

“A lot of people have been asking to be a part of it, and everyone who has played wants to come back,” he said. “We have five new acts and old friends. Having new ones and favorites feels like a tradition we can go on.”

Among the acts, blues musician Joe Waters will return to the fest, while Springfield’s Christina Darding will play classical guitar and banjo and the swing/jazz of the Whirlybirds from Columbus will close out the show for those who want to dance at the end of the fest, showing the diversity of acts.

Bluegrass, rock, various forms of folk, classical and jazz will all be represented, which is a hallmark of Madden Road Music Fest. The Dye family will also be well represented with several nephews doing sets.

“Songwriting is a trend in my family,” Dye said.

This is also a place anybody can play as more jam sessions have been added at 3 p.m., so attendees are welcome to bring their instruments.

The setting will include the Madden Farm Market, vendors, a mural project anyone can be a paint on or sign, campfires, walking trails, tree plantings, the hammock grove and other outlets. Dye said the festival is a collaboration of his creative outlets: songwriting and working in nature.

“It started as a music festival, but people don’t always care who is playing, they come for the event itself,” said Dye. “It’s a feast for the eyes and the ears, and you can just enjoy walking around, have fun and relax with the family.”

Visitors are recommended to bring their own seating and cash is preferred for purchases. Tickets cost $15 for ages 18 older, $5 for ages 6-17 at the door or $17 adults and $7 for kids by Venmo; a $35 family pass is also available for immediate family members including children 17-under or $38 Venmo.

For more information, go to maddenroadmusicfest.com.

Madden Road Music Fest 2025 band schedule

Pine Stage: Joe Waters; The Muleskinner Trio; Yuppie; After Rain; Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band; Whirlybirds

Oak Stage: Cigar Box Scott; Joelle Hochstedler; JL Blanton & Friends; Jill & Micah

Sweet Gum Stage: Sorensen Family Band; Jam Session; Christina Darding; David Dye

Tent Stage: Daniel Dye and Sister Sarah; Dye Family Gospel; Amanda Robertson Hammered Dulcimer with Geoff Walker; Folk Dancing with the Millers

Entrance Stage: Daniel Thompson, Cigar Box Scott