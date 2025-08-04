Event honoring combat-injured warriors, fallen hero families, returns to Miamisburg

More than 100 combat-injured participants and families of fallen military personnel will arrive via Blue Sky Jeeps, according to Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember & Blue Skies For The Good Guys And Gals.

“What started as a simple parade has now grown into a full-scale celebration, bringing together veterans, families, and the community for a patriotic tribute, excitement, and gratitude to Combat Injured Warriors and Fallen Hero Families,” according to the organization’s website, www.warriorwtr.com.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday with a live performance by the Kevin Kelsey Blue Skies Country Music Band at Riverfront Park Stage. At 3 p.m., the Blue Sky Jeep Club Parade will proceed through the streets of Miamisburg, concluding at Riverfront Park.

The parade starts from Linden Avenue and South First Street headed north on First Street. It will travel through town turning left on Ferry Street then left on Water Street.

An Honoring Heroes Ceremony will follow on stage at 4 p.m. at the park. At 4:30 p.m., Team Fastrax will deliver a skydiving performance there.

The event, which also features the Brad Chase Patriotic Semi, is slated to end at 5 p.m.

Explore Beer meets beauty in new spa experience in Montgomery County

The celebration is free to attend, open to the public and will be alcohol-free.

Donations of new toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program will also be collected on site.

The parade is part of Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember, which is slated to take place Wednesday to Sunday and will be presented by Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation.

That event welcomes new combat-injured warriors and fallen hero families into the Blue Skies Family, “providing the gift of an amazing weekend they will never forget and will change their lives forever,” according to the organization.