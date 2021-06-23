Enon native to host art exhibition at new event space at Young’s Jersey Dairy

An author and actor based in Nashville is returning to his hometown to host an art exhibition at a brand new event space in Yellow Springs.
On Saturday, June 26, Enon native Jarrod Robbins will host the Mad River Art Exhibition, featuring local painters, musicians, sculptors, authors and other artists, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Young’s Event Center in Yellow Springs.
Though Robbins spent his formative years in Enon, he eventually moved to Los Angeles, and then to Nashville, to pursue a career in acting and directing. More than a decade later, he has starred in projects like “The Zombie Defense” and “Bring You Home.” Robbins is also an author, particularly writing the novels “Truth in Madison” and “Mad River.”
Credit: Jarrod Robbins
The author organized the event to debut “Mad River” in his hometown, alongside his local artist friends. Robbins will read from the book and sign copies.
“‘Mad River’ is a deeply intimate look at the inside of (a) man’s violently fracturing mind,” Robbins said. “He is a really wonderful guy who is just deeply disturbed. This is told from the inside of his mind and it’s weird, exciting, terrifying, twisted and beautiful.”
The following local creatives will be setting up shop at the Mad River Art Exhibition this weekend:
- Ryan Fyffe: Performing musician
- J.M. Stone: Author of “Skin Deep” and other works
- Cristal Baldwin: Illustrator of countless children’s books and lead artist at Flying Frog Studio
- Josh Arnold: Award-winning photographer
- Bambi Branchfield: Painter and sketch artist
- Verity Uremovich Digel: Florist
- Crittenden: Performing musician and sculptor
- Matt Digel of East High Barber Co.
- John Young of Shout It Out Design
- Wanderlust, a local artist shop
These local artists will be doing book readings, performing live music and selling paintings, photographs, flowers, beard oils, sculptures, books and more.
Hosting the event at the Young’s Event Center at Young’s Jersey Dairy has special meaning for Robbins, who previously worked as a dishwasher and waiter at the Golden Jersey Inn as a teenager. Years later, he is still close to the owners, the Young family.
Apart from debuting his book at the Mad River Art Exhibition, Robbins organized the event to showcase the work of his talented friends and to encourage them to keep creating art.
“Instead of just making it about me and my book, I wanted to find a way to encourage my friends and share our work with each other,” he said.
“Mad River” is set to be released on July 6. To learn more about Robbins’ acting, directing and writing projects, head to his website or author page on Amazon.
Credit: Jarrod Robbins
HOW TO GO
What: Mad River Art Exhibition
When: Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Young’s Event Center at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook