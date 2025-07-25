Grilling in the Garden to serve up fresh produce on Saturday

Started in 2012 with only a handful of plots on an old school athletic field, the garden has transformed into 4.85 acres with more than 100 plots tended to by around 150 gardeners. Garden co-founder Terry Fredrich said it is strictly an allotment garden, where families and individuals maintain their plots, producing 12,000-15,000 pounds of food annually.

The space also breeds chickens, as well as contains an herb garden, a children’s garden and a pollinator garden.

Saturday’s event will also highlight the garden’s newest additions, such as a shelter house, a summer kitchen and solar panels, which have significantly helped reduce the electricity bills; the latter two were funded by the Springfield Rotary Club.

“It’s a chance to see all the things we’ve done over the last two years,” Fredrich said. “We do this the last Saturday in July since we have the most produce of the early and late season.”

There will be nine charcoal grills cooking the various veggies, including sweet corn, made more unique by using the gardeners’ own recipes. The rapid-fire ovens will create personal pizzas cooked to order with veggie toppings available, no meats.

Gene Barnett, another Oasis Garden volunteer, hopes people will stay to discover where the foods come from and who is growing them. He pointed out that organizations such as Meals on Wheels use the fresh produce to distribute to its clients.

“There are gardeners here from all walks of life, about 75% of them are from Springfield’s south side,” he said.

The dirt at Barbara Short’s south side home wouldn’t grow anything, so four years ago, she took out a plot at the Oasis Garden, growing cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and onions among her produce. Taste isn’t the only sense important to her.

“It’s peaceful,” Short said of the experience. “Do you hear anything? There’s also the smell. That’s what it’s about.”

There’s also a social aspect to it. Short describes it as almost a reunion and a lot of generosity.

“It brings people together, friendship. I think I give away more than I eat,” said Short.

When growing season ends, the work doesn’t. Plans are made for the future, and Fredrich and others do food preparation, preservation and nutrition classes.

A lot of people are disconnected from the food cycle if they only get it from a grocery, Fredrich said. This is an opportunity to see the full cycle.

“This is a reconnection to the land. There’s value in that and self-sufficiency is a part of this,” said Fredrich.

The garden receives no government assistance, Fredrich said. It is funded through small local foundation grants, churches and private individuals, and labor is done by volunteers.

Future plans include adding a 30-by-40-foot storage building to house the garden’s dump truck and other equipment. The group will be trying to raise $25,000 of the estimated $50,000 to build it.

Parking will be along Jefferson Street or the Children’s Rescue Center, 1027 W. High St. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/jeffersonstreetoasis/.