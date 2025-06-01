A guide to Juneteenth events in Southwest Ohio

Throughout the decades, the holiday has become more well-known, with large celebrations taking place across the country. Juneteenth was finally designated as a national holiday in 2021.

Events across the region will celebrate the holiday, and here is a guide to what’s planned:

20th annual Juneteenth and FatherFest

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14

Location: 620 Piqua Place, Springfield

Description: African American history and culture will be celebrated alongside fatherhood at this upcoming Gammon House event. There will be live performances, crafts, historical demonstrations, food vendors and more.

Juneteenth Community Festival

When: 4-8 p.m. June 14

Location: Clocktower Square, West Chester Twp.

Description: This family-friendly event will celebrate Juneteenth with live music and entertainment. Food trucks and local vendors will also be in attendance. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration

When: 2-8 p.m. June 14

Location: Symmes Park in Hamilton

Description: Food trucks, retail vendors, organizations and more on-site.

Juneteenth Eve Celebration

When: 6-10 p.m. June 18

Location: 1646 Hoffner St., Cincinnati

Description: Professional Artistic Research Projects, an arts organization based in Cincinnati, will celebrate Juneteenth with a cookout. The event will feature a cash bar, offering popular Rhinegeist brews. This celebration is free and open to all.

Huber Heights Juneteenth Music Festival

When: 4-9 p.m. June 16

Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Many local musicians and black-owned businesses will be attending Huber Height’s third annual Juneteenth Music Festival June 16. This free event will feature artists such as DJ Oscar, Luther Suede, Gemstone and more.

Dayton Metro Library African American Genealogy

When: 7-8 p.m. June 16

Location: Northwest Branch: 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

Description: Shawna Woodward, who worked as Dayton Metro Library’s genealogy librarian for more than 20 years, will host an event discussing the unique challenges of documenting African American family history. Registration is required for this event, with limited spots remaining.

Woodland Cemetery Influential and Notable African Americans Tour

When: 2-4 p.m. June 19

Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Description: Woodland Cemetery will host a tour honoring famous African Americans buried on its grounds. Reservations are required, and guests will meet at Eichelberger Plaza.

Oxford Juneteenth

When: 7-9:30 p.m. June 19

Location: Uptown Parks in Oxford

Description: Featuring live music from DJ Vu Skeen and the Old School Band Nextfazze. Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate freedom.

Fairborn Juneteenth Celebration

When: 11 a.m. June 19

Location: 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn

Description: Fairborn will host its Juneteenth celebration at Central Park.

Juneteenth Commemoration Concert

When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 19

Location: Levitt Pavilion: 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Description: The Levitt Pavilion‘s Juneteenth Celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. with line dancing, followed by a community celebration at 6 p.m. The event will conclude with a performance from R&B singer Goapele at 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Troy Celebration

When: June 20-21

Location: Downtown Troy

Description: Troy’s Juneteenth celebration will begin with a gospel music concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Richard’s Chapel, located at 831 Mckaig Ave. On Saturday, there will be a walk at 3:00 p.m. from the First Place Christian Center, located at 16 W. Franklin St., to Mckaig Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave. From 3:30-6 p.m., a festival will be held at the park with live music, food and more.

Springboro Juneteenth Jubilee

When: 1-7 p.m. June 21

Location: 1000 S. Main St., Springboro

Description: Springboro’s Juneteenth celebration will feature a variety of events and activities. These include underground railroad tours, live music, local vendors and a three-on-three basketball tournament.

Juneteenth Tasting Event

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22

Location: 1801 Race St., Cincinnati

Description: Findlay Market in Cincinnati will celebrate Juneteenth with a food tasting event, featuring popular local businesses. Participating vendors include Afromeals, the Arepa Place, the Cakepop Shoppe and more.

Quilting in the African American Tradition

When: 1:30 p.m. June 28

Location: 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce

Description: The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center will teach guests the history and techniques of traditional African American quilting at an event celebrating Juneteenth. This workshop will be led by Dr. Renee Wormack-Keels.

