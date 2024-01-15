Wind Chill Advisory in place for most of the Miami Valley, MLK Day brings cold, cold temps

Weather
By
17 minutes ago
X

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble until 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts off cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be near 16 degrees, however, wind chill values will be as low as minus-8.

Tonight will be overcast with a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. The low will fall around 4 degrees. Wind chill values as low as minus-4 are expected.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 16 degrees. Below zero wind chill values are expected on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. The low will be near 6 degrees with a mostly overnight.

On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with a high of 25 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold but mostly cloudy with a low of 19 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after 2 p.m., followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow again. The highs will be in the lower 30s and the lows will fall around 18 degrees.

Colder temperatures make a resurgence on Friday.

Below zero wind chill values will make a return on Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

In Other News
1
Wind Chill Advisory in effect today; subzero wind chills continue
2
Cold, blustery today; subzero wind chills overnight, and for next few...
3
Rainy, windy with 55 mph gusts tonight; dangerous cold this weekend
4
Partly sunny, breezy today; Dangerous cold arrives this weekend
5
Colder, windy today; More rain expected Friday

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top