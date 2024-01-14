Wind Chill Advisory in effect today; subzero wind chills continue

Today partial sunshine shows up after two days of cloudy or rainy conditions on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chill values will be as low as minus-14. Blustery conditions continue with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the NWS said. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy but blustery and very cold. Lows will be around 5 degrees with wind chill values as low as minus-7.

The NWS said wind chills are forecast to be less than five below zero on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and less than 10 below zero Wednesday.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, freezing temperatures continue with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. The high will be near 18 degrees, however, wind chill values will make it feel even more cold.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The low will fall around 7 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky sets in Wednesday with a high of 23 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 18 degrees.

Thursday sees a return of slightly warmer temperatures.