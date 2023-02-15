Wind Advisory in effect; Highs around 70 today, rain to start overnight

Overnight lows will be mild at around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms starting mid-morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, which could bring more damaging winds.

Winds will gradually pick up during the day, with sustained winds up to 17 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph before the sun sets.

Rain chances will drop after night falls, though there will still be a slight chance of thunderstorms for a few hours and a chance of rain until around midnight. Blustery winds will continue through the night, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Temperatures will be warm again during the day, with highs around 64 degrees, before they plummet almost 40 degrees to a low around 27 degrees.

On Friday, it will be breezy, and clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on. There will be some gusty winds during the day reaching up around 25 mph.

Overnight, clouds will continue to decrease for mostly clear skies before midnight.

After a balmy Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures on Friday will be freezing cold, with highs only expected to peek up above freezing to around 34 degrees. Overnight, lows will drop back down to around 21 degrees.