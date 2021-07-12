Wet weather to begin week, some flooding and gusty winds possible

This week, the area will see some storms and showers that may taper off around Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. The Miami Valley may see some storms and showers this afternoon that will last through the evening. The storms may produce localized flooding and could possibly produce dangerous gusty winds.
The area may see showers and storms in the morning, but most of the chances of rain are in the afternoon. The area may see some light wind. Temperatures will reach about 82 degrees during the day, the NWS said.
Tonight, the area may see showers and storms until about 2 a.m., then the chance of storms will fade, though we may see more rain. Lows tonight will hover around 70 degrees.
Tomorrow, the chances of rain and storms will continue, with more storms possible in the late morning. The day may be windy, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, the NWS said. The skies will be mostly cloudy and the area will see temperatures around 80 degrees.
The chances of rain and showers will continue into the evening until around 1 a.m., the NWS said. Overnight, the area will see temperatures around 68 degrees.
On Wednesday, the area may see some slightly dryer, sunnier weather, however there are chances for showers after 8 a.m. The skies are expected to be partly sunny, though we may see some clouds in the evening. Temperatures Wednesday will range between 84 degrees and 68 degrees, the NWS said.