Warm, cloudy today; Breezy winds, chance of rain start late tonight

26 minutes ago
Today will be warm and cloudy, with breezy winds and a chance of showers starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 79 degrees, falling to a low around 65 degrees overnight.

On Friday, rain chances and gusty winds will continue to rise, making showers likely in the afternoon along with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Highs will be around 78 degrees.

The rain will continue Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms for a few hours in the late evening.

Rain chances will drop, though not disappear, and gusty winds will fall after midnight, for a slight chance of rain and light winds through dawn on Saturday.

Lows will be around 64 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. Highs will be around 78 degrees, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.

