Sunny with highs in low 60s today

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, cool and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the night. Lows will be around 59 degrees.

The chance of rain and breezy winds will continue during the day on Monday, with gusty winds in the afternoon reaching as high as 25 mph. Highs will be around 75 degrees.

Monday night will by breezy and cool, with a chance of rain just after dark and in the early-morning hours. Gusts will be as high as 30 mph, and lows will fall to around 62 degrees.