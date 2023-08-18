Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

Weather
By
42 minutes ago
It will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight it will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 60 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Sunday, with a high around 90 degrees, though it will still be cool on Sunday night with a low around 60 degrees.

Skies will again be sunny during the day and mostly clear overnight.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

