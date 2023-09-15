Sunny, warm today with highs in upper 70s

It will be sunny and warm today, then cool and clear overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 77 degrees, and lows will be around 51 degrees.

On Saturday clouds will gradually increase throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies overnight. There will be a slight chance of showers starting after midnight that will continue through morning.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs around 79 degrees and lows around 58 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers to begin with, changing to a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that will fall away around nightfall. Highs will be around 75 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

