Sunny, warm today; Rain expected to return Sunday

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to a low around 64 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90 degrees. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with a low only around 72 degrees, with clouds increasing throughout the night.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning shortly before dawn on Sunday, with chances increasing as the morning goes on. Rain will be likely starting in the late morning before chances finally start to fall in the evening and taper off around midnight.
Highs on Sunday will be around 91 degrees, although the NWS predicted that the heat index will make temperatures feel like they are peeking up just above 100 degrees in the early afternoon.
Sunday night temperatures will again stay warm, with a low around 71 degrees.