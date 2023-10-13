Sunny, warm today; Rain, chance of storms overnight

It will be sunny and warm today, though after the sun sets an approaching cold front will bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Starting in the late afternoon, clouds will quickly increase, with a chance of rain starting shortly after sunset. Showers will be likely after midnight, which is around when the chance of thunderstorms will begin.

The rain and storm chances are expected to continue through dawn. Lows will be around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be cool, breezy and rainy, with showers likely throughout the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees.

On Saturday night, rain chances will gradually fall, though winds will increase, for blustery winds as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy and blustery, with a slight chance of showers during the day. Temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 58 degrees.

The slight chance of rain is expected to continue until around midnight, and otherwise it will be a cloudy and breezy night with lows around 43 degrees.