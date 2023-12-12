Sunny, chilly with light winds today

Today will be sunny and chilly, with light winds and highs around 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be freezing cold, with clouds increasing after midnight as temperatures drop to a low around 24 degrees.

Clouds will gradually decrease again on Wednesday, with highs only reaching 41 degrees.

On Wednesday night, it will be mostly clear, with lows again dropping below freezing to around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny but chilly, with highs around 46 degrees, and overnight it will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 26 degrees.

