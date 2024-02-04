Sunny but dry today, most of this week

Dry conditions remain in place across the region through midweek of next week before rain chances return by the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be clear today with open sunshine and a high of 53 degrees which are also 12-15 degrees above seasonal normal values, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 28 degrees, the NWS said.

On Monday, sunny skies continue to reign with a light varied breeze to go with it. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the day. Monday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 28 degrees.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 38 degrees, however, Thursday night will be cloudy, breezy and rainy.

The low will fall around 49 degrees.

Above normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future, the NWS said.

