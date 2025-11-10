Snow totals: How much accumulation is there in southwest Ohio?

The first snow of the season falls Monday morning, Nov. 10, 2025 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Snow has arrived in the Miami Valley region bringing slick conditions, weather advisories and emergencies.

Here are snow totals for southwest Ohio from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Montgomery County

• Huber Heights: 3.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Vandalia: 2.7 inches as of 7:55 a.m.

• Centerville: 1.6 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Moraine: 1.5 inches as 8:15 a.m.

Greene County

• Beavercreek: 3.2 inches as of 8 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 3.1 inches as of 8 a.m.

• Fairborn: 2.8 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

• Xenia: 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Warren County:

•Mason: 1.30 inches as of 10:30 a.m.

Accumulation totals are still rolling in.

Additional snow showers tonight could bring further light accumulations.

