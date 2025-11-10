Snow totals: How much accumulation is there in southwest Ohio?

PHOTOS: Southwest Ohio receives first snow of the season

Montgomery County

• Huber Heights: 3.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Vandalia: 2.7 inches as of 7:55 a.m.

• Centerville: 1.6 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Moraine: 1.5 inches as 8:15 a.m.

Greene County

• Beavercreek: 3.2 inches as of 8 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 3.1 inches as of 8 a.m.

• Fairborn: 2.8 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

• Xenia: 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Warren County:

•Mason: 1.30 inches as of 10:30 a.m.

Accumulation totals are still rolling in.

Additional snow showers tonight could bring further light accumulations.