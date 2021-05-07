Showers, storms this afternoon; Heavier rain expected on Mother’s Day

After patchy frost Saturday morning, it will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high around 60 degrees.

Clouds will start to increase throughout the afternoon, with a chance of rain starting around dark. Showers will be likely around midnight and will continue throughout the night.

Lows will be around 44 degrees.

The NWS predicted a rainy day on Mother’s Day, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will only start to decrease around dark, and will gradually trail off overnight.

Moderate to heavy rain from Saturday night through Monday morning could cause flooding in low-lying areas or near rivers.

Highs will be around 60 degrees during the day, then fall to a low of around 43 degrees.