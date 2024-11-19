Showers, chance of storms early, breezy, mild with clearing skies today

There will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms around dawn today, but otherwise it will gradually become sunny with mild temperatures and breezy winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 69 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 21 mph.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 45 degrees.

Wednesday will bring more clouds, increasing winds and a chance of showers starting shortly after sunrise. Highs will be around 55 degrees.

At times, wind gusts of 40 mph or above will be possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

On Wednesday night, breezy winds and rain chances will continue, until falling temperatures turn that into a chance of snow early Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, and lows will be around 33 degrees.

For Thursday, there will be a chance of snow in the morning, which will change to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold, with highs around 39 degrees.

Overnight, rain and snow will be likely before midnight, then dropping to a chance of both through dawn on Friday. Breezy winds will continue through the night as temperatures fall to around 31 degrees, though winds will make it feel like the mid-20s outside.

