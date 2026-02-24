Scattered snow showers, light accumulations possible tonight

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Light snow showers are possible with some accumulating snowfall tonight.

Most areas will see less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Another widespread chance for snow returns Wednesday evening into Thursday. While details remain uncertain, communities along and north of Interstate 75 could get an inch or two of snow, according to the NWS.

Areas closer to the Ohio River could see lighter snowfall, or even rain.

Unseasonably cold temperatures continue today, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Today will also be breezy with gusts of 20 t0 30 mph possible.

Milder temperatures will return for the rest of the week, with daytime highs mostly in the 40s and 50s.

