Rain and patchy fog today then more rain likely later this week

Flood chances increase with each day of rain
53 minutes ago
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, more showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall, and a few strong storms are possible. More rain is expected tomorrow.

Several more rounds of rain and storms will occur from today through Friday morning.

An additional 1-2 inches of rain is expected, and some locations may receive 2-3 inches, especially if there are repeated rounds of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

These multiple rounds of rainfall will likely lead to areas of quick runoff and localized flooding, according to the NWS.

Motorists should also be cautious, as areas that receive steadier rainfall have a higher risk for hydroplaning on the road. This will also be a factor later in the week following multiple days of rain.

The NWS says this afternoon should provide some breaks from showers but could also result in instability that could bring storms to the region.

Additional rounds of heavy rain move back into the region Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms as well. Each day of rain increases the risk of flooding in the area.

